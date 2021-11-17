Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Grows By 101.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the October 14th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

