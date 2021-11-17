Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Expands By 1,500.0%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

