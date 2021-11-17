Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 110.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the October 14th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.37.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

