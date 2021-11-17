Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rises By 106.2%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Aker ASA stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

