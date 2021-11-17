Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rises By 158.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the October 14th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALCO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

