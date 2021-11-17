Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Declines By 55.6%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:ATAQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,927. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAQ. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

