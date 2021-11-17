Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Rises By 142.2%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WTRU opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.