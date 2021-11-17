Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Decreases By 55.0%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 242,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

