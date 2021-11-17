Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expands By 96.7%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the October 14th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.