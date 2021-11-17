Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 60.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MPA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
