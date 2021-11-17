Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 60.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

