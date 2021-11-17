Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 56.4%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter worth $75,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,474. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

