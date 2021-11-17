Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Expands By 132.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:CSTA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

