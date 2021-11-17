Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Drops By 50.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DMZPY remained flat at $$45.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMZPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

