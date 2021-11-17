Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Declines By 50.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Eramet has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eramet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

