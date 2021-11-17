Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Drops By 54.6%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,100 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the October 14th total of 9,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,671.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FGRRF remained flat at $$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.89.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
