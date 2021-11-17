Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Drops By 54.6%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,100 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the October 14th total of 9,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,671.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FGRRF remained flat at $$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Get Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) alerts:

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.