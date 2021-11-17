Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 61.3%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the October 14th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

