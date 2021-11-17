Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Rises By 144.5%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the October 14th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVI. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grove during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grove during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grove stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Grove has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

