Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 57.6%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of H-CYTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 84,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
