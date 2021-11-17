Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 57.6%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 84,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

