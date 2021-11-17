Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases By 143.6%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HDELY opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.