Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Declines By 56.1%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Imperial Helium stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,528. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.