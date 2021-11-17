Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 56.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,493. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.