Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Declines By 57.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.06.
About Karora Resources
