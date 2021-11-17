Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Declines By 57.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.06.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.