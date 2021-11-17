Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Drops By 49.6%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 28,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

