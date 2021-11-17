Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Drops By 57.1%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 569,700 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,868. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of -2.57.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

In other Koss news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $325,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,280 shares of company stock worth $3,160,235. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

