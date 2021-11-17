Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 59.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE LAIX remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

