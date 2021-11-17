Short Interest in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) Increases By 136.9%

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the October 14th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIII. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leo Holdings III by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Leo Holdings III by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIII opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Leo Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Leo Holdings III in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

