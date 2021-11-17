Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Expands By 133.5%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the October 14th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 75.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MeiraGTx by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

