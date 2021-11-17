Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Drops By 58.1%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the October 14th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 7,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.