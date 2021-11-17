Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Grows By 149.2%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

