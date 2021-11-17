Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declines By 47.9%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.