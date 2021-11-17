Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 53.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

USMC stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

