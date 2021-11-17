Short Interest in Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Declines By 50.0%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TLKGY remained flat at $$13.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telkom SA SOC has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

