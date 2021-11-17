Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Decreases By 49.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 180,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

THTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THTX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

