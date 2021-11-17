Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Drops By 47.6%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the October 14th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 526,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 278,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.