Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Grows By 118.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THCPU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

Shares of THCPU stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

