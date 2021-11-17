Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Decreases By 49.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,377.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMCI opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

