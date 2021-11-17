Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Expands By 115.4%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

ATVC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

