Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 49.8%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,412,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

