Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Decreases By 49.2%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vitru stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. Vitru has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

