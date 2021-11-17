Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

