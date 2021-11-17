SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $104,108.03 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 430,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 39.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 55.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

