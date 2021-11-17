Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

