Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
