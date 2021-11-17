Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.52. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

