Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $503,200.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SILK stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 335,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

