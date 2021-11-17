SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth $994,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.