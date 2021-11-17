Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Shares Up 3.9%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Software-as-a-Service – Retail, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

