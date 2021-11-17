Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,424 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

