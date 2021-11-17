Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,088.97

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $55,088.97 and $55.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,144,990 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

