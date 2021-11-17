Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,710. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

