Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 0.3%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

